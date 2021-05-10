D.he number of consultations on the “Violence against Women” helpline has increased significantly in the past year. There were around 51,400 consultations, an increase of 15 percent compared to the previous year, according to the annual report of the advice center. Inquiries about domestic violence increased disproportionately.

“For many women, this helpline has become a lifeline,” said Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) when the report was presented. The corona pandemic is an exceptional situation. Where there is already a strained family situation, aggression or violence is more likely to occur. However, no direct conclusions about the actually increased number of cases can be drawn from the increased number of consultations. During the pandemic, the helpline had an increased media presence, so there were more contacts.

However, a survey conducted by Welt am Sonntag among interior ministries and state criminal investigation offices had shown an increase in cases of domestic violence. According to this, 158,477 victims of domestic violence by the partner or former partner were registered by the police, which corresponds to an increase of six percent compared to 2019.

“Women should be silenced”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Union demands that hatred, agitation and violence against women on the internet are better identified, fully named and resolutely fought. “Hate and agitation on the Internet are not peculiar offenses,” it says in a decision by the Board of Directors of the Women’s Union. Inhibition thresholds have decreased. “Women are belittled, insulted, insulted and threatened just because they are women.” The Women’s Union points out the political dimension of hostility and attacks: “Women should be silenced and their influence suppressed.”

Annette Widmann-Mauz, the chairwoman of the Women’s Union, calls for more transparency about misogynist crimes: In future, they would have to be specifically recorded in the police crime statistics. On this basis, situation reports would have to be created and action approaches for the police would have to be derived from them. The female CDU members also advocate reforms in criminal prosecution.

The Hessian Minister of Justice Eva Kühne-Hörmann, assessor in the federal executive committee of the Women’s Union, advocates that investigative authorities can take action against insults on the Internet in the future even if those affected have not filed a criminal complaint, but there is a special public interest in prosecution .

The Frauen Union also sees a need for improvement in the enforcement of law. Kühne-Hörmann renews the demand for data retention to be resumed in order to identify the perpetrators. “The law enforcement authorities need sufficient investigative tools on the Internet as well as in the analog world,” says the decision of the Women’s Union. Internet platforms such as Google, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok are to be obliged to cooperate with the investigative authorities in criminal offenses committed in Germany.