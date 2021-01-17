Vern-sur-Seiche (Ille-et-Vilaine), correspondence.

During the first confinement, domestic violence jumped by 30% in France. If the figures are not known at the level of the departments, some indicators are not mistaken. Social worker at the gendarmerie of Vern-sur-Seiche (Ille-et-Vilaine), Charline Olivier can confirm: she did not “Never received so many calls as since the beginning of November”. When the second confinement was announced, many women “Did not support the idea of ​​being in camera again with their spouse. They told me that they could not relive that ”.

Since September 2020, this employee of Asfad, a Rennes association that supports women victims of violence, has been working with six brigades around Rennes. In his hands, no less than 95 files, triggered by reports from gendarmes, associations, neighbors or public institutions sometimes thrown off after a secret from an administered. “Spontaneous testimony is rare. It is above all women who come for something else, or gendarmes who react during an intervention ”, explains one of the two “intrafamilial violence” referents of the brigade, Chief Warrant Officer Isabelle Henry. “We were waiting for this position. Every two days, a case fell. Is there more violence or are women talking more? “ asks Captain Xavier Houbarte, glancing at Charline Olivier. This last installment: “There aren’t any more. We opened a valve on violence that society no longer tolerates. And the field is still wide. “

Long-term follow-up, sometimes over several months

The window of Charline Olivier’s office opens directly onto the back door of the brigade. At first glance, the building seems independent. However, it is there that, upon their arrival at the gendarmerie, the social worker offers a listening bubble, “Pedagogy” and follow-up to victims of violence, the vast majority of whom are women. All within the framework of a heavy, and often long, process: that of testimony, until the possible filing of a complaint. In this brigade, the captain willingly opens his door. Its role is not to be taken lightly, according to Charline Olivier. Convinced by the interest of the post, which he discovered during an assignment in Normandy, he values ​​it, stimulating training between brigades on the issue. “Recognized by the gendarmes”, these social workers are a “Real added value”, abounds Hélène Chauvigné, director of Asfad, who had already set up three similar positions – funded by the State, the department and the municipalities – in Rennes and Vitré in particular. Through this, the gendarmes were able to “Take a step back” on certain situations, considers Captain Houbarte. As when Charline Olivier simply suggested that they pin a red sign on an office door indicating “hearing in progress”: “We sometimes have our head in the handlebars and it allows us to put ourselves in the context. “ The social worker smiles as she sees the results of her first steps, “Humility” and observation. We had to reassure: “We are not there to judge, everyone occupies their own ground. “

In fact, the gendarmerie continues to deal with the case alone, from a judicial standpoint. The allotted time is often ” very short “ : 48 hours for police custody of the aggressor. So they “Must be done quickly and well, with precise questions, which can sometimes rush the victim”emphasizes the speaker. It’s up to her to explain that “It’s not because they don’t believe her, on the contrary”. This 42 year old woman does not argue “Facts as such”. Which can sometimes ” destabilize the person, when I stop them by asking them if they are okay, if they feel safe ” , illustrates Charline Olivier, surrounded by children’s drawings that she sometimes keeps while their mother pursues with the gendarmes. Another advantage of her position is that she has time to follow the victims, sometimes over several months. She directs them towards social structures with which she maintains close contact, having worked for twelve years in the field of child protection – which has generated in her a “Feeling of acting on only one part of the problem” – and the socio-judicial, with the perpetrators of violence . This ” monitoring “the gendarmes were missing, who regretted not knowing “What became of these women or if their children were safe” , says Captain Xavier Houbarte. For him, “The whole point is not to go back to square one”– having to intervene again with the victims – even to avoid a tragedy.

Shame, guilt in saying to yourself “if I’m here, it’s my fault”

Charline Olivier assures him: his intervention “Change the way victims look at the gendarmerie” . A question of the absence of uniform, of an intermediary who “Facilitates”confidences when the soldier carries this image of “Hardiness”, according to the captain’s term. And because the victim’s word is essential to the procedure. “When there is a blockage, this first listening helps relieve the victim, that she feels safe to speak”, continues Charline Olivier . “It’s still very difficult. There is the feeling of spreading his life but also a shame, a guilt to say to oneself “if I am here, it is my fault” “ , observes Chief Warrant Officer Isabelle Henry. The latter displays a sensitivity developed over the course of the business that her male colleagues attributed to her from the outset, when she began twenty years ago. “I was told ‘you’re a woman, go ahead’. This is no longer the case today. It just happens that I intervene, when a gendarme seems uncomfortable making contact. In these cases, you have to accept to pass the baton, to change your interlocutor. “Charline Olivier observes that the reception, and the following procedure, are “Go badly in many places”. This is due to the refusal, still common among some officers, to collect a complaint, or the exorbitant number – 80% according to the High Council for equality between women and men – of domestic violence complaints filed without follow-up. But it is also due to inappropriate reactions from officers “Not trained on psychological springs and stages of trauma”. Why does a woman stay with an abusive mate, she laughs nervously, or alert but doesn’t press charges? Because “The perfect victim”, downcast and clear in her words from one interview to another, ” does not exist “, Charline Olivier often explains to them, who also evokes this a priori according to which violence would develop within a single social category.

In France, 280 social workers in police stations and gendarmerie (ISCG) are currently in place. The first of the 17 present in Brittany appeared in 2006, well before the Grenelle of domestic violence, at the end of 2019. In September 2020, according to a progress report from the executive, the creation of 80 positions was ” in progress “. For Charline Olivier, “It should be everywhere in France by the end of the five-year term”. The effort – a budget of 360 million euros this year, far from the billion requested by associations – is notable, underlines Hélène Chauvigné, director of Asfad. But“The support needs are such that it remains insufficient”. “There is unfortunately a lot to do, in terms of reception centers or accommodation, to secure women who for lack of anything better find themselves in hotels”, she continues. Especially since the health crisis has not helped, as evidenced by Charline Olivier’s cell phone, which keeps ringing.