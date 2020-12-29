The Russian Ministry of Justice has recognized the Violence.net crisis center, which fights domestic violence and helps victims, as a foreign agent. The director of the center Anna Rivina wrote about this on her Facebook.

Related materials

“I will say this: 95 percent of us flew in for the bill against violence, and 5 percent for LGBT propaganda,” she said.

According to Rivina, she received “an act of doing something terrible for the country.” She cited as an example an excerpt from documents received from the Ministry of Justice. It quotes her from an interview with Forbes Woman: “The situation is really very funny in the sad sense of the word. If the problem of domestic violence had already been solved in our country, there would be no need in such a center as ours. “

In mid-December in the center “Violence. no “began a large-scale check after an anonymous statement, wrote” Kommersant “. Rivina reported that on December 2, a notification came about an unscheduled inspection of the Ministry of Justice. By December 14, the center was supposed to prepare reports for the last 2.5 years, that is, for the period of its existence in the status of a legal entity.

The Ministry of Justice requested all documents related to finance, public events, media mentions, intra-statutory data and agreements with partners. The financial director of the center, Alexander Gurov, said that the ministry, despite the promise, did not show a statement, after which the check began.

The Ministry of Justice told Kommersant that the inspection began due to the fact that Nasiliyu.net did not submit an application for inclusion in the register of foreign agents.