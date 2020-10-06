Highlights: Domestic violence is the biggest crime against women in the country

According to NCRB data, domestic violence has the highest number of reported cases of violence on women.

In 2019, 1.26 lakh cases of domestic violence were registered against women.

new Delhi

There is still an echo of the Hathras incident in the country. Sexual harassment and rape cases make headlines with women. But do you know what kind of violence women face the most? The biggest crime against women is domestic violence. According to the 2019 data, women face many types of violence in their homes.

The National Crime Bureau (NCRB) recorded 4.05 lakh crimes against women during 2019. Of these, 1.26 lakh (over 30%) were domestic violence cases. The maximum number of cases were reported from Rajasthan (18,432), while Uttar Pradesh (18,304) cases were reported.

According to NCRB data, the second number is sexual harassment cases. Of the 4 lakh recorded crimes, 8 per cent of the cases were related to rape. As far as the crime rate per lakh female population is concerned, it was 62.4 in 2019 as compared to 58.8 in 2018.

NGO Sneha (SNEHA) program director Dr Narine Daruwalla said that domestic violence is everywhere. Ignore the victim’s minor injury and burn cases. She said that the Corona Pandemic worsened the situation and women are not in a position to complain against their husbands. Domestic violence cases during the lockdown were increased by two and a half times by the National Commission for Women (NCW).