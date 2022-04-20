Being exposed as a child to parental domestic violence can cause the development of a major depressive disorder in 22.5% of cases. This was stated in a recent study a group of academics from the University of Toronto, noting that the percentage is much higher than those who have been suffering from major depression without having been exposed to domestic violence (9.1%).

The results of the Research were published in the journal Journal of Family Violence.

Domestic violence linked to mental suffering of those exposed as a child: this is what the research says

“Our findings underscore the risk of long-term adverse outcomes of chronic domestic violence for children, even when the children themselves are not abused.“, Declared the author Esme Fuller-Thomsondirector ofInstitute for Life Course and Aging of the University of Toronto and Professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW). “Social workers and health workers must work vigilantly to prevent domestic violence and to support both survivors of this abuse and their children ”.

Parental domestic violence (PDV) often occurs in the context of other adversities, including childhood physical and sexual abuse, making it difficult to examine the mental health outcomes associated solely with parental domestic violence in the absence of childhood abuse. To address this issue, the research authors excluded anyone in their study who had experienced physical or sexual abuse in childhood. The nationally representative sample of the study eventually included 17,739 respondents from the Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health, of whom 326 reported having witnessed PDV more than 10 times before age 16, which was defined as “Chronic PDV“.

One in six adults (15.2%) who had experienced chronic PDV reported having subsequently developed an anxiety disorder. Only 7.1% of those who were not exposed to parental violence also reported experiencing an anxiety disorder at some point in their life.

“Many children who are exposed to their parents’ domestic violence remain constantly alert and perpetually anxious, fearful that any conflict could escalate into aggression. Therefore, it is not surprising that decades later, when they are adults, those with a history of PDV have a high prevalence of anxiety disorders “said the co-author Deirdre Ryan ‑ Morissette, graduated with a Masters in Social Work from the FIFSW of the University of Toronto.

More than a quarter of adults (26.8%) who were exposed to chronic PDV in childhood developed substance use disorders, compared with 19.2% of those without exposure to this first adversity. However, the results were not all negative. More than three in five adult survivors of chronic PDV were in excellent mental health, free of any mental illness, substance addiction, or suicidal thoughts in the previous year; they were happy and / or satisfied with their lives and reported high levels of social and psychological well-being, despite exposure to such harrowing experiences in childhood. Although the prevalence of thriving mental health was lower among those exposed to chronic PDV than among those whose parents were not violent to each other (62.5% vs 76.1%), it was still much higher than the authors. expected.

“We have been encouraged to find that so many adults have overcome their exposure to this early adversity and are free from mental illness and prosperity.“Said the co-author Shalhevet Attar-Schwartz, professor at the Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare of the Hebrew University. “Our analysis indicated that special support was an important factor. Among those who had experienced PDV, those with the most social support were much more likely to be in excellent mental health. “

The study was limited by several factors. The Canadian Community Health Survey it did not include important information about PDV such as duration in years, the interviewee’s relationship with the perpetrator or the severity of the violence. The study was based on cross-sectional data collected at a given time; it would have been much preferable to have longitudinal rather than transverse data.

“Our study highlights the need for further research on interventions for mental illness, substance use disorders and social isolation among those exposed to PDV, with the aim of having a greater percentage of those experiencing childhood adversity who achieve optimal mental healthFuller-Thomson concluded.