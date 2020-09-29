Leafy vegetables Green vegetables, especially green vegetables are rich in iron. Do include them in your pregnancy diet. If your hemoglobin level is low, then you will benefit from an iron-rich diet. Iron helps in making hemoglobin which forms red blood cells. Spinach, kale and broccoli, coriander, mint and fenugreek are infused with iron. Green leafy vegetables contain vitamins and essential nutrients. Also read: Right or wrong to sleep on pregnancy in pregnancy?

Dry fruits Dates and figs have high iron content, which can help increase hemoglobin levels. Other dry fruits and nuts such as walnuts, raisins and almonds can be eaten as they can help increase the level of hemoglobin in a pregnant woman.

Pulses Pulses are rich in iron and protein. You can include pulses in salads or soups. Peas, pulses and beans contain vitamins, minerals, fiber, iron and protein, so a pregnant woman can include this in her diet.

Asparagus It contains high amount of iron. You can have a cup of hot asparagus soup. Sesame seeds can also be used to increase the amount of iron in it.

Fresh fruit Fresh fruits such as pomegranate and orange can increase the hemoglobin level. Pomegranate is rich in iron and orange is rich in vitamin C, which increases immunity and increases the level of hemoglobin. Kiwi, peach, grapefruit and guava also contain a lot of iron.

Folic acid Folate or folic acid is a type of vitamin B, which is a soluble vitamin. It helps protect the baby from the neural tube defect in pregnancy. This vitamin plays an important role in making hemoglobin. Eat corn, bananas, sprouts, avocado and okra to supply folic acid. They contain abundant folic acid.

Butter and seeds Pumpkin seeds, almonds and sunflower seeds also have high iron content. Pregnant women can increase the level of hemoglobin in their body by eating them. Apple, beet and carrot smoothies are also beneficial. With this smooth, the level of hemoglobin in the pregnant woman's body increases.

Supplements Doctors usually write supplements of iron to increase the hemoglobin count in a pregnant woman’s body. The doctor tells you when, which and how much quantity of iron supplements to take.

In pregnancy, the heart has to work harder to provide the necessary nutrition for the fetus. During pregnancy, the volume of blood in the body increases by 30 to fifty percent. A nutritious diet is necessary to supply blood during pregnancy and to keep the hemoglobin levels balanced. Anemia can occur due to lack of hemoglobin in the body.