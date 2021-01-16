Domestic In Caustic, one person died in a fire, one was seriously injured

The fire has also seriously injured an elderly man.

One a person has died in a fire in a detached house in Kaustinen, Central Ostrobothnia, confirms the rescue service to STT.

Ostrobothnian police said shortly before midnight On Twitterthat one person is suspected of having died in the accident. In addition, police say one person has been seriously injured in the fire.

The Rescue Department told STT earlier Friday night that an elderly man had been seriously injured in the fire. In addition, a bystander who came to help the man was slightly injured, according to the rescue service.

The house was completely destroyed by fire.

The Rescue Department received information about the fire in a detached house in Torrenkangas shortly after nine in the evening on Friday.

No information is available on the cause of the fire.