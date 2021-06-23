A 41-year-old woman from Singapore has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for seriously abusing her domestic worker over a period of 14 months. This was decided by the Supreme Court in Singapore. The 24-year-old victim weighed just 24 kilograms when she died from the effects of assault. Singaporean Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty to wrongful death in February. She avoids a life sentence because she is said to be mentally ill.











Born in Myanmar, Piang Ngaih Don died in the summer of 2016 after being repeatedly attacked that day by the suspect and his mother. The 24-year-old victim was taken to hospital with several broken bones and serious brain injuries, where she died. An autopsy report revealed that the maid had succumbed to oxygen starvation to the brain, caused by beatings and strangulation.

Rag doll

According to the judge, it is one of the worst cases of wrongful death that Singapore has ever known. The abuse allegedly started in 2015, shortly after Piang arrived in Singapore for her first job abroad. The domestic worker was abused daily by her mistress, humiliated and beaten with objects such as a broom and a metal ladle.

Her meals consisted of bread soaked in water and some cold rice. Over a period of one year, she lost a whopping fifteen kilograms, which amounted to about 38 percent of her weight. Rest was out of the question, because she was allowed to sleep a maximum of five hours a night. And if, according to the suspect, she did not do her job properly, she was thrown around the house ‘like a rag doll’ and was beaten with a hot iron.

Part of the assault was filmed, according to local media. Surveillance footage showed Gaiyathiri pouring cold water over the victim and then hitting and kicking her as she lay defenseless on the ground. In the last twelve days of her life she was The Straits Times tied to a window grate at night while she had to sleep on the floor.

‘Extreme circumstances’

During the trial, which shocked the country, the judge was unable to put into words how much abuse the young woman had to endure in the weeks before her death. He spoke of ‘extreme and horrific circumstances’. She was aware of her actions and purposeful in her behavior. She didn’t lack the ability to understand what she was doing.”

Murugayan’s lawyer Joseph Chen invoked his client’s mental state. Due to severe depression, a personality disorder and problems with her own children, she is said to have insufficiently realized the seriousness of her actions. He asked for a significantly reduced prison sentence so that she can still spend time with her children after her release. “People with a psychiatric disorder look at things differently, they cannot pull themselves out of the situation,” he explained.

Horrible Cruelty

The judge did not agree with the lawyer’s story. “The prosecution’s statements are worded in strong terms, but words cannot adequately describe the appalling cruelty of the accused’s abhorrent conduct,” he said. Channel News Asia. “This is undoubtedly one of the worst cases of wrongful death.”

However, a life sentence, as the prosecutor had demanded, was not appropriate, the judge ruled. Thus, the suspect would respond well to her treatment and she would no longer be considered a danger to society. In addition, she had employed four other domestic workers in the past who had not been subjected to violence. The suspect’s husband, who has lost his job as a police officer, and his mother-in-law will later answer for their part in the case.