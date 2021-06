A 41-year-old woman from Singapore is facing 30 years in prison for seriously abusing her domestic worker over a 14-month period. This was decided by the Supreme Court in Singapore. The 24-year-old victim weighed just 24 kilograms when she died from the effects of assault. Singaporean Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty to wrongful death in February. She avoids a life sentence because she is said to be mentally ill.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...