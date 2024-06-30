NTV: Four killed, 15 injured in gas explosion in Turkish Izmir

A gas explosion in a residential building in the western Turkish city of Izmir has killed four people and injured 15, with emergency services working at the scene. This is reports Turkish TV channel NTV.

According to media reports, the explosion occurred in the Torbali area in a bakery on the first floor of a residential building. All victims are receiving medical assistance.

Earlier, in the Moscow region town of Lobnya, a gas exploded in the basement of an apartment building. As a result of the explosion, two workers were injured – mechanics who were changing water pipes at that time. There was no fire as a result.