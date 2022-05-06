Sinaloa.- Two years without being able to buy a gas tank Marcela Galaviz has a full 30 kilos. The 1,800 pesos that she earns weekly are not enough to cover her and her family’s expenses.

hit the consumer

Due to the lack of resources that the mother of the family has and due to the problem of high cost of gasthe alternative has been to buy refills for small amounts offered by the local gas company in their neighborhood, which generates a risk, although it is also an option for a large number of other families.

Currently, the gas cylinder in Culiacán It is between 780 and up to 793.50 pesos, but in the month of July 2021 it reached 812 pesos.

Read more: There is still interest from foreign investors in Mexico, says the CCE

This week there has been another increase in the cylinder as a result of the fact that the kilo of this input is up to 26 pesos in some sales and distribution companies in the municipality.

David Lizárraga Lazcano, youth president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (Canirac) juvenile, exposed that a 20 percent increase in the price of gas was generated only by the elimination of preferential rates to restaurants that ceased to be valid due to the attempt to regulate gas that was carried out by the federal government last year, adding the weekly upturns that are had.

The restaurant entrepreneur added that, compared to the prices at the end of 2021, the kilo of gas is currently well above the cost of the last months of the year, a period in which the trend was downward, which which has dealt a serious blow to business.

Lizárraga Lazcano warned that, if there is a constant increase in the g priceThus, restaurants will have to adjust the prices of their dishes.