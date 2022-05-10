SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Azul said on Tuesday that demand for its flights in Brazil grew 70.4% over the same month in 2021, after company executives said the day before that they expected record revenue results for the second quarter.

The company increased its offer in the period by 70%, which led the occupancy rate of its aircraft in the country to rise from 79% to 79.2%. Compared to March, Azul’s domestic demand dropped 1.6% and supply shrank 2.5%.

“We ended April with 101 consecutive months of strong and increasing leisure demand, while the recovery in corporate revenue is accelerating,” Azul president John Rodgerson said in a statement.

“Revenue sold is at a record level, which gives us confidence in our revenue potential for the coming months,” he added.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)