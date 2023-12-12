Cats have accompanied humans for more than 9,000 years, when they were domesticated to help combat rodent and cockroach pests. They are now one of the most beloved pets, but also one of the most abundant carnivores on Earth. They have not lost their hunting instinct and, as their population has grown, they have become an invasive species with a significant impact on biodiversity. The scientific community has warned of this threat before, but Christopher Lepczyk, a biologist at Auburn University in Alabama (United States) and his colleagues, have made the first analysis of animals hunted by domestic cats worldwide: they are predators for more. of 2,000 species, including birds, reptiles, mammals, insects and amphibians. And at least 17% of these animals, nearly 350 species, are of conservation concern, including some critically endangered. The findings, the authors say, improve understanding of the ecological footprint left by these felines and provide information for the development of possible solutions. Results published today in the magazine Nature Communications.

Lepczyk, who also works in wildlife conservation, says he was very interested in having a more complete view of what domestic cats — owned or not — that have access to the outdoors eat. Together with his team and with the help of a librarian, he spent “a considerable amount of time” reviewing previously published scientific literature, even that which was not available electronically. After overcoming that challenge, they ensured that all species names were consistent and up-to-date. The result: Cats are not picky eaters and are predators of “virtually any animal they can catch,” Lepczyk explains. In the database built by the researchers there are 2,084 species, of which 981 (47%) were birds, 463 (22%) were reptiles and 431 (21%) were mammals. Also 119 species of insects (6%) and 57 types of amphibians (3%). Among those that are in danger are the western cuol in an almost threatened state; the endangered green sea turtle; the critically endangered shearwater and the now extinct Stephens Island wren.

More information

The large number of birds they consume has not surprised researchers, considering the comparison of existing species between birds and mammals worldwide (11,000 birds vs. 6,500 mammals). They also identified that the consumption of reptiles is similar to that of mammals (463 and 431, respectively). This, they explain, may be due to preferences, but they also consider the size of the reptiles. What did surprise them was the “surprisingly high” number of insects and invertebrates, taking into account that in many of the studies consulted there was no complete classification of these animals.

Although the study is distributed globally, most of the results come from Australia and North America, while Africa and South America are underrepresented. Therefore, scientists highlight that the real number of species consumed by cats will continue to grow as more studies are carried out. Manuel Nogalesa CSIC researcher who has not participated in the study, agrees with this statement: “The numbers are undervalued, as the authors themselves say, that figure will probably reach 2,500 and will increase as articles continue to be published in the future.”

Impact in Spain

Nogales, along with other researchers, had previously studied the impact on the Canary Islands of feral cats, that is, those that have reverted their way of life to the wild state and behave like any wild species without depending on human care. These cats are present on all the islands and occupy a wide variety of habitats, from the coast to high mountain areas, where they hunt all types of animals. Although he emphasizes that this is a global problem, the researcher considers that Spain has a lot of room for improvement regarding the impact of these felines on biodiversity and regrets that in this sense “scientific knowledge has not been taken into account” in the Law 7/2023 on the protection of animal rights and welfare.

Nogales explains that this legislation does not distinguish between domestic cats and feral cats, which makes it difficult to take actions to control their footprint on biodiversity for numerous native species. He highlights the impact of the cats' diet on the islands, where “the damage is significant”, something that has been scientifically proven. Domestic cats, he explains, also affect the fauna of urban and rural areas.

Globally, cats are linked to the extinction of 63 vertebrate species. In island ecosystems they have been involved in 14% of all extinctions of birds, mammals and reptiles and in the decline of 8% of species classified as critically endangered. Both Nogales and Lepczyk hope that this and future studies on the diet of these pets will contribute to addressing the ecological impact, protecting both cats and the species they consume.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.