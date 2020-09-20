There are allegations of atrocities against Muslims in China against the Chinese Communist Party Government (CPP). They have also been accused of human rights violations, especially for abolishing the culture of Uygars in Xinjiang Province. Now the news of mosques breaking into the domes of Gansu has also surfaced. Earlier, news of demolition of mosque in Atush was reported.Lincia was once called the ‘little corn of China’. Now the dome of every mosque is being broken from here. This is clearly found in satellite photos. The Chinese government has been accused of running this program in Chinese cities as part of its program. The roofs of many mosques have been made in such a way that the government feels more Chinese. Small mosques are also being targeted. Mosques are also being demolished.

Atrocities against Uigars

In the 2003 census in China, the population of Uygars was stated to be around 9 million, while in the unofficial estimate their population is more than that. The Uygar is the fifth largest of the 55 minority communities in China. The Chinese government has been accused of trying to end the civilization of the Uygars. Even for the control of population, forced contraception and abortion are being done. There are also reports of millions being closed in detention camps in Uygar China.