A community shocked by the loss of Domenico Magri, who died at just 22 years old while aboard his motorbike: “There are no words”
Another young life that was broken on the Italian streets. Domenico Magri he was only 22 years old and lived in the municipality of Crispano, in the province of Naples.
Domenico Magri was on board his motorbike when suddenly he stopped collided with a car. After the alarm, the boy was urgently transported to the emergency room of the Frattamaggiore hospital, where the doctors tried to do everything possible to save his life, unfortunately without success.
Local police officers also intervened in the matter, having carried out all the necessary investigations and are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident. The latter occurred in via Pozzo delle Canne, but the responsibilities of the two drivers are not yet clear. The other motorist involved in the road accident is a man resident in Crispano. The 22-year-old's body was transported to Gugliano hospital immediately after his death and is now available to the judicial authority. It will be up to the latter to decide whether or not to order an autopsy.
The farewell message for Domenico Magri
After the very sad news, numerous farewell messages they appeared on social networks. Published by all those who knew him and loved him and who have decided to remember him one last time in an affectionate way. Even the mayor of Crispano, Michele Emiliano, wanted to remember the boy with a post on Facebook, sharing the pain of his family. Here are his words:
There are no words to express the feeling of pain for the death of Domenico, our young fellow citizen who died this evening in a tragic road accident in Crispano. A tragedy that hit our community hard. A young life broken in a tragic fate. I want to express my personal condolences and those of our community. We hold ourselves tightly to the pain of his family, friends and all those who loved him, expressing our deepest condolences to them. Domenico's friendliness and reliability will remain in our memory in the certainty that from today, up there in heaven, another angel will watch over all of us.
