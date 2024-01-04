A community shocked by the loss of Domenico Magri, who died at just 22 years old while aboard his motorbike: “There are no words”

Another young life that was broken on the Italian streets. Domenico Magri he was only 22 years old and lived in the municipality of Crispano, in the province of Naples.

Domenico Magri was on board his motorbike when suddenly he stopped collided with a car. After the alarm, the boy was urgently transported to the emergency room of the Frattamaggiore hospital, where the doctors tried to do everything possible to save his life, unfortunately without success.

Local police officers also intervened in the matter, having carried out all the necessary investigations and are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident. The latter occurred in via Pozzo delle Canne, but the responsibilities of the two drivers are not yet clear. The other motorist involved in the road accident is a man resident in Crispano. The 22-year-old's body was transported to Gugliano hospital immediately after his death and is now available to the judicial authority. It will be up to the latter to decide whether or not to order an autopsy.

The farewell message for Domenico Magri

After the very sad news, numerous farewell messages they appeared on social networks. Published by all those who knew him and loved him and who have decided to remember him one last time in an affectionate way. Even the mayor of Crispano, Michele Emiliano, wanted to remember the boy with a post on Facebook, sharing the pain of his family. Here are his words: