“Our parents got up at 5 in the morning, today the countryside is abandoned we cannot blame the state, the institutions, the mayor, we are the institutions, today’s generations have no dignity”. These are the words of Domenico Dolce, half of the Dolce & Gabbana brand, who returned to Sicily for his 65th birthday, during a photographic exhibition in which he took part.

“They tell me that I don’t do anything for them, at the age of 18 I took a cardboard suitcase and went to Milan – his words reported by La Repubblica -. Make peanuts, the badda bean, embroider, how can progress be expected if nobody does shit ”, she added. Then on his proximity and presence in Polizzi Generosa, his hometown, he added: “Do you know what young people expect from me? May he come here with a suitcase full of money to distribute”. Words that are causing discussion.