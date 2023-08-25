For the death of Domenico and Vincenzo, the 17-year-old who was driving the car that caused the fatal crash was arrested

There would have been an arrest following the terrible road accident that took place in Albania in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, in which they lost their lives Dominic and Vincent, two boys from Pozzuoli aged 23 and 33. The collision was caused by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy, obviously without a driving licence. Arrest warrant issued for him.

They just had 23 and 33 years old Domenico and Vincenzo and in recent days had flown to Albania to spend a few days of vacation.

On Wednesday evening they had left their lodgings and celebrated Vincenzo’s birthday. At around 3:00 in the morning they then boarded their motorcycle, a Honda, and from Ksamil it would take them back to Sarandawhere they would have stayed overnight.

During the journey they found themselves in front of a car, one Mercedes, which had invaded their lane. The driver of the motorcycle was unable to do anything to avoid the violent head-on crash between the two vehicles.

Crash, as a result of which, both Italian boys remained stuck underneath the car that crushed and dragged them for a long time.

The timely arrival of the sanitary ware did not help to avoid the worst, given that both they lost their lives practically instantly for the serious injuries sustained.

On board the car they traveled a 17 year old boy, who was driving, and a 16-year-old friend of his. Both slightly injured, they received the necessary treatment from the same doctors.

Arrested the person responsible for the death of Domenico and Vincenzo

As said the driver of the car that caused the accident he is still a minor. And in Albania, just like in Italy, obtaining a driving license is granted only to adults.

That’s why the local authorities have it arrested and now he will have to answer for traffic violation offenses that resulted in the deaths of several people and improper driving.

The news of Domenico and Vincenzo’s death reached the neighborhood immediately Martusciello of Pozzuoli, where they lived and where everyone knew and appreciated them.

Gigi Manzonimayor of Pozzuoli, expressed his opinion condolences and that of all citizens to the families of the victims, affected by such great pain.