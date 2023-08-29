Zandvoort: 36 years of darkness

1985 was the last season that saw Formula 1 on the scene Zandvoort, on the winding route of the small Dutch town located a stone’s throw from the North Sea. However, with the passing of the decades and with the statements of Max Verstappen in CircusOranje’s dream of welcoming F1 back became reality in 2021with the track that, from that season to today, has always seen the current reigning world champion winner of all the GPs held so far, in an all-orange blaze.

Emotions on the track and in the stands

What characterizes Zandvoort, however, is not only the large audience who has filled the grandstands for the past three years, but also the singles festive atmosphere that breathes among the spectators. During practice, or while waiting between one session and another (as well as in the minutes during which track activities were not carried out due to bad weather conditions), the festivitieswith music and dances that have in fact made the circuit a sort of open-air disco, with the presence of numerous families with children.

A model to follow

A mix of smiles and a high number of tickets sold for that Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver (born in Zandvoort) and today one of the organizers of the event, is a real model to follow. A successful basis that could also lead to a further important result such as the renewal of the contract with F1which currently provides the expiring in 2025: “We believe that Formula 1 is very happy with us – he declared in an interview with Reuters – we carry more than just a race. Traditionally, a Grand Prix offered just two hours of entertainment on a Sunday, but we felt we could do much better with a series of celebrations in the run-up to the race, and we succeeded. It’s been a buzz here all weekend. In the short term these tenders pose a threat, but in the long term it is a question of marketing and market value. Perhaps our fee for Formula 1 is only a third of the going price, but if we, with Max, help broaden the global audience and lift the general spirit around the sport, then the overall calculations will start to look positive.”

Domenicali does not rule out the renewal

A philosophy that seems to be fully shared by the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicaliwhich, to the Dutch newspaper Telegraphdid not rule out the hypothesis of a potential renewal after some contacts established with the local organizers: “Zandvoort has raised the bar“. In this regard added further details, again, Lammers: “Everything is still on the table – he concluded – together we will have to see which is the best option, either continue every year or maybe rotate every year with another track. But the future for Zandvoort looks bright“.