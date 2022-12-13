Red Bull domination from 2010 to 2013, Mercedes domination from 2014 to 2020, double titles again by Red Bull in 2022 after the 2021 disappearance between these two stables: from 13 years the world titles up for grabs in F1 take either the route that leads to Brackley or the one with destination to Milton Keynes. The new ground effect era that kicked off in 2022 had the objective of bringing the cars closer to each other, giving more teams and drivers the opportunity to dream of a place in the sun, even if only episodically, during the championship.

2022 in this sense did not bear the desired results although the races were objectively practically all very intense and exciting. Red Bull won 17 out of 22 races, Ferrari 4 and Mercedes one with only McLaren able to finish on the podium once with Lando Norris third at Imola. Adrian Newey stated that he expected even wider gaps between the cars, a factor that has often occurred in F1 when there has been a substantial change in the regulation which leads one or more projects to prove to be technically better and not just a little against the competition.

According to Stefano Domenicalimanaging director of Liberty Media with regard to F1, the budget cap will be a sort of ‘guarantee’ to prevent long periods of domination in F1, winning cycles also crossed by Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. “F1 is made up of long domains, it’s true. But in this regulatory and also economic context, thanks to the budget cap, I expect much closer teams and shorter winning cycles. Without taking anything away from the qualities of a rider like Max, at the moment a cannibal focused exclusively on the GPs”the words of Domenicali interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Domenicali is convinced that in addition to Mercedes, other teams will join the fight for victories in 2024 when important infrastructure works are completed: “The regulatory changes have satisfied us, we’ve seen wheel-to-wheel fights even on tracks where that didn’t happen. We still need a little patience, as happens every time there is a technical revolution, but there were very few bad races. In the short term it’s likely to be a three-way battle, but I hope that in the second half of the season someone else will also reach the top. And for 2024 I expect an even greater balancewe will see the fruits of investments that other teams have made in new technicians and infrastructures such as wind tunnels and simulators”. McLaren, for example, will complete work on the new wind tunnel in 2023 and this year Aston Martin will begin to see the fruit of the technician acquisition campaign (above all Dan Fallows ex-Red Bull operational from 2 April 2022) and the works to expand the factory at Silverstone.