The 2021 calendar had included as many as 22 overall tests scheduled over the course of a single championship, with the last season thus constituting the record of the largest number of races played in a year. A record, however, already destined to be beaten at the next world championship, thanks to the 23 weekend programmed just for the 2022. A fact that could please enthusiasts, eager to see their favorite teams or drivers at work more and more often, but which has already aroused several controversies on the part of the latter due to the numerous commitments, judged too intense. Yet, again as regards the future of the Circus, there is no shortage of hypotheses on the addition of new appointments: for example, after the one already confirmed in Miami for 2o22, rumors persist about a possible return to Las Vegas, which hosted the F1 was last seen in 1982.

Interviewed by The Race on this particular topic related to the number of events to be included in a single calendar, the President and CEO of the Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, did not rule out the opportunity, although not practicable, to reach a season with even thirty or more races scheduled: “There is no doubt that F1 is having a great time – he has declared – both in terms of sporting intensity on the track and for the interest shown by the public. We are also about to meet a new audience, as well as a way of communicating with them, at the same time devising a clear path in the regulations and for the technologies of the future, from the use of fuels to hybrid. Therefore, it is true that there is a great interest in new places, as well as in more traditional ones, that can be part of our calendar. I think that if there were no limitations, which instead must be rightly respected, we could easily reach an agreement for more than 30 GPs, but we cannot go in this direction. It would be a problem, especially in terms of strategy, business, and circuits to choose from. We want to understand which are the best Grand Prix in which to maintain a stable base – he concluded – not excluding the hypothesis of a rotation in other places. These are all projects that we are working on right now.