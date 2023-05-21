“If it goes on like this I won’t stay long”

Max Verstappen he’s not that fond of or obsessed with stats. His goal was to become world champion in F1 and he achieved it in 2021 and confirmed himself in 2022. When his tally of wins or the record of 15 successes in a single season recorded last year is underlined, he responded by putting highlights the fact that with so many races on the calendar it’s easier to achieve records of this type, especially if you have an excellent car at your disposal. An answer that can also be read as a simple: “I’m only doing my duty”.

F1 is also trying to embrace a young audience by proposing shorter race formats than the usual Sunday Grand Prix lasting about an hour and a half. The ‘Sprints’, however, have never convinced Max Verstappen, who is a ‘hardcore’ of the classic weekend in which you can work hard on the set-up of the car in three free practice sessions. Like Toto Wolff, Verstappen doesn’t like it when there is more than one Qualifying and more than one Race in a weekend because every ‘doubling’ only takes away the shine from the main event. “If it goes on like this I won’t stay long”Verstappen said he plans to race in the WEC in the future.

Domenicali is not afraid of the Dutchman’s ‘escape’

Stefano Domenicalinumber one of Liberty Media regarding F1, is not particularly worried by Verstappen’s potential ‘escape’ to other shores: “I don’t want a society where people can’t say what they want – the words of Domenicali interviewed by Daily Mail – but pilots sometimes have to remember that they are part of a bigger picture. We must not be selfish. They are part of this sport and this business, which grows because we think bigger. Sometimes getting out of our comfort zone isn’t easy, but we can’t be lazy or complacent, just as we can revise some specifics of the sprint weekend format at the end of the season, after having tried them on the six foreseen occasions. There will be no sprints every weekend. We have a new audience and we need to deliver good value for money at every session, not let everyone go round and round for the sole benefit of the engineers and drivers.”

“I discussed the problems with Max before the last race in Miami. He told me he loved this sport and what he was doing. He is world champion and is fighting for a third title. He was born in the car. I would say he will probably stay longer than me. It’s not a problem”concluded Domenicali.