Verstappen formula

Formula 1 has landed on Italian soil for the first time in 2023. After the cancellation of the Imola stage in April due to the tragic floods that swept through Emilia Romagna, now all the lights are on Monza. This year’s Italian GP could also enter F1 history by right: with a success indeed Max Verstappen would take home there tenth consecutive victory, a result never achieved by any driver in the history of the premier category of motorsport. If the Dutchman’s first title, in 2021, came after a legendary head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton, the last two years have quickly turned into a solitary ride.

Such clear domination by a single driver should worry the ‘steam masters’ of the Circus given that almost always, in sport, the great strings of victories are accompanied by a progressive disaffection of the public from the championship in question. Yet the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicaliis convinced that neither Verstappen’s dominance nor the supremacy of Red Bull – winner of all the first 13 races of this 2023 – represent a problem for Formula 1. In an interview with the well-known journalist Leo Turrini and published on the print edition of Rest of the Pug, Nation And Day, the Imolese manager has in fact painted a vision of the Circus still in excellent health.

The evolution of the Circus

“The truth is that without Verstappen this would be a very balanced World Cup. Regardless of Red Bull’s merits, Max is making the difference. Having seen Schumi up close, I can well say it: the Dutchman is a phenomenon. F1 is admiring an epochal champion. We must recognize the merits of Verstappen”Domenicali said. The man who replaced Chase Carey and above all Bernie Ecclestone has often been accused in the last two years of having ‘Americanized’ F1in the worst sense of the term. However, the person concerned definitely has a different vision of himself and of the needs of the Circus, always poised between tradition and innovation.

“Whoever raises this objection does not know me. I come from Imola, I have a house in Monza, I supported Gilles Villeneuve, I loved Senna and I consider it an enormous human and professional fortune to have been a collaborator of Schumi. Then I say that we cannot be afraid of modernity and I add that the show is a value, not a limit. But the DNA of racing hasn’t been touched, in fact the best driver with the best single-seater wins”, ruled Domenicali. However, the hope is that in 2024 the challenge at the top will be more balanced: “Mercedes and Ferrari are pushing hard. The growth of Aston Martin and McLaren is there for all to see. I know this is a futile exercise, but as I have already explained without Max the championship would be wide open, there are about ten cars less than two tenths“, the reply of the CEO of F1.