Liberty Media and the Red Bull dominance

In recent days in a video conference, Stefano Domenicali he had explained to investors at Liberty Media that Formula 1 should “celebrate” the successes of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, without fearing that his dominance could alienate fans from the sport. “If someone is outstanding, we need to highlight how much they are doing. If we see his teammate and where the others are in terms of gap, it’s just incredible.”said the Italian manager.

To the Dutch newspaper De TelegraphBetween the lines, Domenicali rejected any move by the FIA ​​to regroup the field: “It’s up to the other teams to get closer to Red Bull.”before replying to Verstappen’s criticisms of the direction Formula 1 is taking.

The reigning world champion has in fact often stressed that he doesn’t like either the Sprints or the continuous expansion of the world championship, suggesting that he may decide to hang up his helmet in the not too distant future.

“I think it’s good that Max gives his opinionsaid the Formula 1 CEO, adding: “But we cannot leave the sport in the hands of the riders. Not because they can’t be trusted, since we listen to them, but because they have to look at the bigger picture. And they don’t always do that. Their goal is to go as fast as possible, but we as an organization are dedicated to doing what’s best for the sport. And we’ve done that for the last few years, otherwise we wouldn’t be in this position. As you can see, MotoGP and other sports are also abandoning the traditional approach and we were the first to do so”.

The future of Zandvoort

Finally, Domenicali did not exclude the possibility of alternating the Dutch stage of in the near future Zandvoort and the Belgian Spa-Francorchamps: “Other organizers want to follow the Dutch example, as Zandvoort receives no government support. Something fantastic has been created here, between the atmosphere, the fans and the sustainable approach. The future of this track is bright. On Friday morning we talked about the future. Either we will continue like this or we will alternate every 2 years with a different race. We will see together which will be the best solution. I can’t imagine that our partnership will end anytime soon.” concluded the manager from Imola.