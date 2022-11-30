The Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale was the scene of the last round of the Ride to FIM Awards, the approach path to this weekend’s FIM Awards. In the Bologna stage, the theme treated by the president of the International Federation Jorge Viegas and his guests was that of sustainability, and it could only be the CEO of Ducati, Claudio Domenicali, who did the honors of the house, who began his introduction with a funny anecdote.

“We were at the Mugello Grand Prix and the president had asked us if it was possible to organize this event here. At that time we were perhaps 60 or 70 points behind in the MotoGP World Championship, but in order to organize this event well, we thought we could welcome it with the victory of a title. If the President wants to ask us to come here again next year, perhaps he will give us this additional motivation to continue winning”, said Domenicali jokingly.

“Seriously, for me it is a great honor and a great joy to be here. The achievement of this historic result, obtained for the first time in the history of Ducati, by conquering the MotoGP title and the Superbike title in the same year, are things extremely rare and difficult. There are very few builders in the world who have managed to achieve this result, because there are only three, and it is the culmination of an effort that comes from far away”.

“Obviously, to achieve these sporting results you need to have important technological expertise, but also an extremely determined sporting component and athletes in great shape. You have to put all the elements in line. We’ve been trying for a while and this year has given us back with the interests, sacrifices and efforts that we had accumulated over time”.

“We are a company that will celebrate its 100th anniversary in four years and we are in a museum that practically only has racing bikes inside. Ducati is a company that has made competitions its flag and I think it is very nice for the territory and for us to have a history, but also such an important present. And given the results, including commercial and economic ones, we are a company that also thinks it can grow”, he added.

At this point, Domenicali went on to underline how the theme of the meeting, namely that of sustainability, is close to the heart not only of Ducati, but of the entire group to which the Bolognese brand belongs. After all, it is a topic that must now be fundamental in every aspect of our lives.

“This is an important day, because the topic on the agenda is that of sustainability. Oliver Blume, who is the president of the Volkswagen Group, in the first official meeting he held with all the group’s top managers in Lisbon listed the 10 most important points of his mandate and among these there is also sustainability. We are talking about a theme that every company that cares about its future must place itself with great emphasis”.

Claudio Domenicali Photo by: FIM

For its part, Ducati is already alongside the FIM in this process of transition towards carbon neutral racing, given that from next year the electric motorcycles that will take to the track in the MotoE will leave the Ducati racing department. An important choice for a brand that cares a lot about the emotional and performance aspects of its products.

“Rightly, the Federation also poses this issue with great determination and I believe that as Ducati we can do our part not only with proclamations, but with facts. Next year we will enter MotoE as sole supplier, becoming the first manufacturer to participate in the MotoGP to commit directly, because we wanted to concretely verify the limits and opportunities to develop a technology that can allow us to have a carbon neutral vehicle, but also an exciting one, as requested by our customers”.

“We are passionate about racing, but we are also passionate about the product and Ducati in particular is not involved in mobility: we don’t make vehicles that are used to move from one place to another. We make objects that are purchased to satisfy a own passion. A motorcycle is already so in itself, but a Ducati is even more so, because we are looking for this combination of beauty and technology”.

Going back to the racing theme, he too highlighted the commitment to reducing emissions that MotoGP has undertaken to try to bring them to zero in a very short time, but also how much room for growth and development there can be in a category like the MotoE.

“The MotoGP is also doing its part towards sustainability, because from 2024 40% of the fuel composition will have no fossil origin. And we are committed to raising this percentage to 100% in 2027. There can be biofuels or efuels, but the main road is to use efuels produced with renewable energy. Somehow we already have a hybrid situation, because we have a totally electric product, but with intellectual honesty we must also say that we have limits, because we are confronted with an energy density and still limited batteries, which need to be managed.”

“The championship therefore includes races that will be 7, 8 or 9 laps long depending on the circuits, so that the weight of the bike is as low as possible. Our bike today weighs 225 kg, which seems to us to be a good compromise between manageability and an adequate duration. There is a very important expectation at the level of battery development and this is what we want to be protagonists on. We really like this direct relationship we have with the Federation, aimed at ensuring that the motorcycling can be proposed as a beautiful, fun, exciting sport, but also totally carbon neutral”, he concluded.