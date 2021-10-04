The round figure Lewis achieved Hamilton under the heading ‘victories in Formula 1’ he gave further greatness to the seven-time world champion. He didn’t need it, but these are people with a different head: on the podium in Sochi, perhaps, he was thinking about how to get to 101 wins already in Istanbul. While one wonders where Hamilton will set the bar, it is legitimate to wonder even if some driver will ever reach the triple figure in Formula 1 victories. active drivers is Fernando Alonso, at 32.

Going further down in this special ranking, in fourth place is Kimi Räikkönen (21), while completing the top-5 Max Verstappen. And here the speech begins to get interesting: at the age of 24, the Dutchman has already won 17 victories, while Hamilton at the same age was nine, also because Super Max started winning at the age of 18. If there is a suspect to break Hamilton’s records, that is his current rival, also considering the will of Formula 1 and Liberty Media to reach 25 seasonal Grands Prix. Of course, 2022 will be a crucial year, because it will define the hierarchies from which to start for the next generation of cars: depending on who will be able to better interpret the new regulations, the various Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Norris or even Hamilton himself will be able to take advantage of them.

According to the president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundays, however, the record will be further tweaked: “We thought Michael Schumacher’s records could not be broken, and instead Lewis succeeded. Likewise, I believe Hamilton’s number of victories will be beaten in the future, this is the beauty of sport“, These are his words to the British of Sky Sports F1. “I’m sure Michael was a great reference for Lewis and that Lewis will be a great reference for other drivers in the future. I have incredible respect for what he’s been able to accomplish“.