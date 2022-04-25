Over 130,000 spectators mainly colored the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola in red during the weekend of the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Unfortunately for the public, Ferrari stumbled on the first Sunday without a podium of this 2022, with Charles Leclerc spun in the final at the Variante Alta that cost him three positions, while Carlos Sainz was hit at the start by Daniel Ricciardo finishing in the gravel without being able to start again. To the microphones of Rai Due Imola doc and CEO of Liberty Media Stefano Domenicali commented on these and many other issues that are thrilling the F1 fans.

Interest in F1

“There is a great deal of interest and a great passion for Formula 1. Another determining factor of this success is our ability to capture languages ​​around the world and on social media”.

The challenge between Leclerc and Verstappen

“Verstappen is a champion, he proved it in his stubbornness until the last corner of last year and he proved it in previous years as well. He is maturing as a driver and as an attitude in racing, he knows how to manage the car and when he has to attack. He is a champion, as is Leclerc and so are many others. The beauty of Formula 1 in recent years is certainly the presence of talented drivers ”.

Hamilton’s difficulties in Imola

“In the first phase there was a dry and a wet line, so it was difficult to overcome because the risks could be many. When you are so far behind you find it hard to recover ”.

The black period of Carlos Sainz

“Carlos is certainly another very talented rider, unfortunately with a slippery track Ricciardo touched him. These, however, are episodes that if you do not know how to manage them well you enter into psychological difficulties that you do not have to face. He has renewed his contract for another two years, so the guarantees are there, he just has to rest assured and he will certainly achieve excellent results “.

Ferrari does not unlock in Imola

“Ferrari’s last victory at Imola dates back to 2006: Imola in those years was a unique place, then it was Michael Schumacher’s last year in Ferrari. It was an extraordinary victory, rightly celebrated with the team: Michael is always very present in the hearts of Ferrari fans, you can see it from the many posters we saw on the track ”.