During the 18th round of the French Grand Prixin a moment of the race when he was in the role of leader and without too much pressure behind him, Charles Leclerc he compromised all his winning goals following an error that sent him into a spin, following which the Monegasque was no longer able to get back on the track. However, in the minutes following his reaction in the radio team, it was still not clear whether the reason for the spin was attributable to a human error or a technical failure, at least until Ferrari’s number 16 showed up for the first few. interviews.

TO Sky Sport F1Leclerc took all responsibility for what happened, defining “unacceptable” his mistake without attributing any blame to a possible malfunction of the F1-75. Statements that aroused a strong sense of displeasure among fans and professionals, starting with the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali.

The manager from Imola, intervened with a tweet on the page F1 Averagereserved his thoughts on Leclerc’s attitude, congratulating him on distinguishing himself in front of the cameras after his accident: “It was a difficult day for Charles – commented the former Ferrari team principal – but showed great dignity in his reaction to the result, and reminds us once again how much they are amazing these young men“.

In the same tweet, the 57-year-old then congratulated Red Bull for the victory achieved by Max Verstappen, as well as for the podium occupied by the two Mercedes drivers. Before the start. Domenicali himself had complimented Mattia Binotto for Ferrari’s performance in 2022, underlining how well he is aware of the pressure that comes with being at the head of the Scuderia di Maranello.