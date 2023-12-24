by VALERIO BARRETTA

Domenicali promotes F1

Today's Formula 1 travels on two completely distinct tracks. On the one hand there is the track, which in 2023 issued an unequivocal verdict well before the end of the championship; on the other hand there is a much more lively situation, made up of power struggles between two opposing worlds (FIA and FOM) and attempts to change the balance between sport and economic interests.

There is no doubt that Formula 1, in this balance, is taking the second path, strongly desired by Stefano Domenicali, whose mantra is “update the tradition“. Not everyone will like it, especially the hard and pure fans, but the former Ferrari team principal had the merit of modernizing Formula 1 and making the fans' experience the new cornerstone of the sport, forcing the old circuits to at least modernize infrastructure and services.

Domenicali's words

Domenicali promoted the closed season in Abu Dhabi: “The year that has just ended has certainly been positive for F1 as a whole“, he commented to the microphones of Rai Radio 1. “We have grown in attention, we have conquered new marketswe developed new products, we obviously tried to keep the focus on the activity on the track even if we had an impressive dominance by Verstappen, due to his impressive qualities and a car that allowed him to show his great capabilities“.

“In general the season was super positive and I would like to add that the pandemic was a potentially deadly situation for F1, but if we look at this sport from Covid onwards we managed to build step by step a growth that has brought us today to be one of the most followed sports platforms in the world. We must all be satisfied with this“, concluded the F1 president.