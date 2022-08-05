The announcement of the retirement at the end of the season of Sebastian Vettel from Formula 1 has opened the Pandora’s box of the market, generating a ripple effect that has triggered a series of twists: from the arrival of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin for the 2023 season to the sensational break between Alpine and Oscar Piastri, destined to be resolved by legal means. But the future of the four-time world champion could also end up at the center of attention in the coming months. Vettel declared, in his farewell message to the Circus, that he wanted to spend more time with his family and with his children. However, the German’s attention to environmental issues is well known. In recent years, the former Ferrari driver has carried on many battles related to the ‘green’ economy and environmental protection and Formula 1 could be interesting to collaborate with Seb precisely in this sector.

Speaking with the German site Sport Bild in fact, the same F1 boss Stefano Domenicali he left the doors open to a possible future executive role of Vettel. “We talked about his decision and the future – explained the former Ferrari boss – Sebastian will always be associated with Formula 1. And of course we want that bond to remain close in the future as well. If he is interested in joining our system and each other’s ideas fit, of course I would welcome him here. But we already know that, after the season, he wants to settle down and enjoy time with his family “Domenicali warned. In the medium-term future, however, he who knows whether Vettel will not really think of collaborating in the development of a more sustainable F1.

At Silverstone the former Red Bull had given a show before the race, bringing the Williams FW14Bwinner with Nigel Mansell in the 1992 World Cup, powered by totally CO2-free fuel. This is a road that the Circus wants to take. Domenicali, however, also invited us to come to terms with reality and with the necessary adjustment times to be able to implement a transition of this type. “It makes a difference whether you have to prepare one car for one or two laps or twenty cars for 70 laps and an entire season – he pointed out – we are not behind with technology, quite the contrary. We are ahead of our time. I will definitely see eco-friendly fuel in Formula 1 in my lifetime“, He predicted.