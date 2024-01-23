Domenicali's opening

“I say this for the avoidance of doubt and to clarify: the fact that we are in Madrid does not exclude that in the future we could remain in Barcelona“. With these words, pronounced during the presentation event of the new Madrid race – which will enter the F1 world championship calendar starting from 2026 and will remain there until at least 2035 – Stefano Domenicali has reignited attention on the 'Spanish derby' that is developing within the Circus.

The officialization of new Madrid route, which among other things should take the name of the Spanish Grand Prix, seemed to automatically certify the exit from the championship program of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has hosted Formula 1 uninterruptedly since 1991 and has always been home to the GP Iberian. Domenicali, however, has – surprisingly – opened the door to a possibility Spanish double.

Political tactic or real possibility?

“Looking at the future, there are ongoing discussions to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelonawith whom we have an excellent relationship”, declared the current F1 boss. Whether it's one political move made to 'keep good' the Catalan circuit – which will still be on the calendar for the two-year period 2024-2025 – or that it is actually a concrete possibility that of having two races in Spain starting from 2026, will only be understood with time.

The Iberian 'doubles' of the past

At the moment only Italy (two races) and the United States (three) can boast more different GPs on their territory. Spain enjoyed this privilege from 2008 to 2012when it was raced in both Barcelona and Valencia, and before that in the 1994 and 1997 seasons, when Jerez was added to the Catalan track, home to the European GP on both occasions.

A possible solution would be to give life to the Barcelona (or Catalonia) GP but it is clear that it would be a significant organizational effort for the city and the region. Certainly the coexistence of the two symbolic cities of Spain in the calendar would be something fascinating.