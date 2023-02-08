For 2023, the FIA ​​has made a change to the international sporting code, banning comments on “political, religious or personal” matters without having obtained prior authorization from the governing body.

Due to the winter break, few riders have reacted publicly to the news, although as media activity has intensified in recent days, many have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, including Alex Albon. Valtteri Bottas also made it clear that he did not agree with the new ruling on the sidelines of the presentation of the new C43.

“My feeling and opinion, honest and sincere, is that I don’t think it’s right,” the Alfa Romeo driver told Motorsport.com.

“I don’t think it is necessary to include in the regulations the prohibition of saying or supporting what one wants”.

“But if we put ourselves in their shoes, we go to different countries, someone could speak out or raise their voice on certain issues, and it could create problems, both for F1 and for the promoter, that sort of thing.”

“So I understand that aspect. But I don’t think it’s right for us. Because I think that in this world everyone should have their own say and their own opinions. Here’s how I feel.”

Asked if the topic had been discussed through the GPDA’s WhatsApp group, the Finn replied: “It’s confidential information! Actually, the chat was pretty quiet. But yeah, it’s been talked about.”

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Domenicali seemed to distance himself from the FIA’s decision, insisting that the F1 organization itself has a more liberal view.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“F1 will never gag anyone” – declared the Italian -. “Everyone wants to speak up and therefore have the opportunity to say what they want in the right way. We have a huge opportunity thanks to the position of our sport which is increasingly global, multicultural and multivariate”.

“We’re talking about 20 riders, 10 teams and many sponsors, who have different ideas and points of view. I can’t say one is right and the other is wrong, but it’s only right, if necessary, to give them a platform to discuss their opinions openly”.

“We will not change this approach as a sport. This should be the line of our sport, to give everyone the opportunity to speak in the right way, not in aggressive or offensive tones, but with respect.”

Domenicali said he has been in regular contact with the riders on the matter.

“Last year I discussed it with the drivers. About how F1 can be a platform, to shine the spotlight on certain things we believe it is right to talk about. F1 should help drivers discuss certain topics. It is important to have a very constructive dialogue. If this does not happen, it can create confusion or problems where there are none”.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the FIA, Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1, on the starting grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We continue to monitor the situation. We keep the drivers informed, we meet with the GPDA to discuss it. How can we allow the drivers to be open as human beings in our sport.”

“Athletes can be very emotional and passionate about some things, and they need to discuss them constructively with people they trust.”

Domenicali stressed that he expects the FIA ​​to offer a more detailed explanation of what the new legislation entails, and therefore what it really means for drivers.

“We are talking about a regulation and the regulator is the FIA. I think the FIA ​​will clarify what has been declared, in terms of respecting some places where it is not possible to do it,” added the Formula 1 CEO.

“I’m sure the FIA ​​will share the same point of view as F1, but it’s part of an Olympic federation, so there are protocols they have to abide by.”