The market hit

The passage of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari in 2025 unquestionably represents the main theme of this 2024 pre-season, with the seven-time world champion preparing to play his 12th year in Mercedes before packing his bags to land in Maranello. A team, that of the Prancing Horse, in which he spent a good part of his career Stefano Domenicalicurrent President and CEO of Formula 1.

The past at Ferrari

After taking his first steps at Ferrari in 1991, Domenicali remained with the team until 2014, covering various roles over the years. The highest was that of Team Principalwhich he took on in 2008 after the Jean Todt era until 2014, when he resigned and then began new experiences, up to his current one at the top of F1.

Interests on F1

In a message on sportmediaset.it, Domenicali commented on the recent official signing of Hamilton, and how this decision could benefit F1: “It is certainly very interesting news that he has had an extraordinary response not only in Italy, in England you can only imagine, but also around the world – he has declared – this is a guarantee of extension of attention on our world also for next year. It's certainly very positive, but I think the effect will also be notable for what it can do happen on the track within Ferrari and also Mercedes. The dynamics and relationships will change, and this will only be good for the interests of our championship.”