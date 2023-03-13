Not just the United States

In recent years, the conviction, supported by concrete facts, has made its way among Formula 1 enthusiasts that the Circus speaks more and more ‘American’. The attention of the leaders of the queen category has turned more and more towards the USA, from the Drive to Survive series which has depopulated in the States to the choice to organize 3 GPs on American soil starting this year. The Austin race, which has been included in the championship program since 2012, has in fact recently been joined by the stages in Miami and, starting this year, Las Vegas. But what we tend to forget is that F1 also seems to have a certain eye for Italy.

Domenicali’s warning

In fact, three races were also held in our country in 2020, in a championship whose stages were heavily affected by the pandemic. At the usual appointment of Monza in fact, that year the appointments in Mugello and Imolae the Santerno race has still remained in the championship program today, making Italy the only country other than the USA with more than one GP per season. Certain missteps made at an organizational and event management level by both the Brianza and Emilia tracks are however putting the one-two at risk. The Formula 1 boss himself raised the alarm Stefano Domenicaliwho was born in Imola and warned the two circuits: soon the contracts will expire and to obtain the renewal, the great history that both plants can boast will no longer be enough.

“History is not enough”

“History must always be remembered and valued, but it must not be an excuse not to invest – the Formula 1 boss made it clear from the columns of the newspaper The print – from Monza and Imola, whose contracts expire in a few years, I expect a change of gear in terms of investments. As an Italian, I would like to see my country react to a request for growth that comes from everyone“. A clear message that hopefully will be heard by those in charge, too to make the track experience of the many enthusiasts better who choose to populate the grandstands of the two tricolor circuits every year.