The BBC announced a bombshell in Formula 1 at 12:46 in Spain. Stefano Domenicali would leave his position as CEO at Lamborghini, which he has held since 2016 (two years earlier he had been hired by Audi), to replace Chase Carey, F1’s CEO, at the end of the season. The appointment is not yet official by F1, but the British chain has confirmed the news “by high-level sources”.

According to always the BBC version, Tortoiseshell, CEO and President of F1 since Liberty Media Group took over the business in 2017, he will remain as president in a form yet to be decided. Domenicali, 55, is well connected to both the managing director of Formula 1, Ross Brawn, as with the president of the FIA, Jean Todt, during his time at Ferrari. Born in Imola and educated at the University of Bologna, Domenicali joined Ferrari in 1991. He replaced Todt in charge of the team in 2007 and oversaw its success in the most recent championship the following year, before retiring in 2014.