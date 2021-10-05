The Sprint Qualification is giving further new life to F1, and the head of the World Championship, the Italian Stefano Domenicali is beginning to outline a more defined structure for the 2022 format: “At the beginning of the year – Domenicali told Sky Sport UK – we had said that we would have three tests in 2021 to ensure the right plan for the future: for 2022 we do not foresee the format of the sprint qualification in all races, but they will increase ”.

f1 with more sprints

“They will increase”, for Domenicali, means “reserving it for a third of the GPs, more or less seven or eight, linking it to a different way of assigning points and prizes and to specific circuits, because this is what can make the difference. The season will start in mid-March and will end in mid-November ”, confirmed the Italian manager who in the past was also Ferrari’s team principal. Speaking of the official entry of the Qatar GP into the 2021 calendar, he adds: “We will race on the track where MotoGP has been racing for many years now, we will go out on the track at 6 pm local time (7 pm in Italy, ed), when the track is fully illuminated, but the plans do not stop there: we are also thinking about the track on which to invest for a longer-term program, we could have some nice surprises ”.