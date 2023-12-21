Domenicali supports Ferrari

Twenty-three years at Ferrari cannot be erased from one day to the next, not even from one season to the next. And, in the case of Stefano Domenicali, not even if he holds the role of president of Formula 1. The former Cavallino team principal does not hide that the passion for Maranello's red is still present. And, as a fan, he would like the Scuderia to win again.

Domenicali's words

“When will Ferrari win again? I can't answer for the role I have. As a fan I hope soon, it's something that everyone wants“, these are his words to Rai Radio 1.

“Clearly today the competition is different and much closer, but out of respect it's not up to me to comment on the situation in Maranello, but I hope as soon as possiblewithout a doubt“.

The president of F1 also has the return of Italian drivers to Formula 1 at heart, something that has only happened with Antonio Giovinazzi in the last ten years: “This year we will have a driver in Formula 2, Kimi Antonelli, there are a lot of expectations on him. Let him grow, he will have the chance to demonstrate his talent. I consider him the driver closest to the F1 platform. Without putting too much pressure on him, I hope he can do well“.