For years, Formula 1 has not seen such a heated rivalry. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton represent two totally different worlds, two opposite philosophies, but they are united by class, talent and desire to excel, whether for the first or for the eighth time. The score in the standings also reflects a almost perfect balance: 246.5 points from Sir Lewis against 244.5 from Super Max, who, however, released the fourth power unit in Sochi and therefore has a “check” to cash. And then, for the sporting taste and – why not – maybe also for economic interests, it is understandable that the president Stefano Sundays want the fight to continue until the last race. More: up to the last corner.

“I hope they keep this gap very short until the last corner in Abu Dhabi, that would be great. This is an incredible fight between two incredible riders. One of them has achieved things that no one has ever touched“, So the president of Formula 1 spoke to the British of Sky Sports F1. “And then there is Max, who is fighting to win the first World Championship. The teams are under pressure, they can’t make mistakes and reliability will be a very important factor. We will certainly see who has been the best driver, but let’s not forget that the teams play a very important role. This is the good of it“.