After the exciting 2021 World Cup, which held fans of Formula 1 with bated breath until the last lap of the last race on the calendar, expectations are growing for the 2022 championship. 23 and 25 February in Barcelona, ​​followed by those in Bahrain from 10 to 12 March. The world championship will then always start from the Sakhir circuit in Manama on Friday 18 March, with the first free practice of the new season. The president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali has already confided that he has known that “one or two” cars will have a rather different design from that of the models presented in the summer at Silverstone and is therefore anxious to understand if the new cycle undertaken by Formula 1 will be positively evaluated by professionals and enthusiasts .

“The main objective is therefore that the new cars can allow more drivers to fight for victories and for the championship“, He affirmed in a recent interview granted to the German broadcaster Sport1, then recounting that he was curious to verify the approach of the driver who will wear the number 1 on the nose:”Verstappen deserved the title. I can’t wait to see him on track as the reigning Formula 1 champion, a new situation for him. He made his dream come true and I am curious to understand how he will return in 2022 ″. On the rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, Stefano Domenicali commented: “I certainly have the hope that their duel can continue, but I also have the desire to see other riders be part of the battle for the top positions. We currently have many talented young drivers, a very strong starting grid ”.