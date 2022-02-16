2021 gave Formula 1 one of the most exciting and balanced seasons ever in an almost unexpected way. In fact, during the winter of a year ago, almost everyone expected an easy affirmation from Lewis Hamilton, according to many destined to hit the eighth world title in his career. As noted, however, things went very differently. The explosion of rivalry with Max Verstappen set the Circus on fire, then sparking a shower of controversy over the controversial outcome of the final race of the season, in Abu Dhabi.

The enormous curiosity of all the fans towards the regulatory revolution of 2022 it was thus further enhanced by the possibility of witnessing a second act of the duel between the British veteran and the new Red Bull champion. During the last few months Hamilton had closed in an unusual silence, with the intention of ‘privately’ disposing of the disappointment experienced on the Yas Marina circuit. Contrary to what some have assumed, however, the # 44 has no intention of retiring and is ready to relaunch the challenge at Verstappen starting from March. A situation that obviously gives F1 leaders a lot of pleasure, more than interested in the possibility of a ‘re-match’ between the two, perhaps with the addition of other young talents on the launch pad, such as Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Lando Norris.

Speaking to the official website of the Formula 1 the same boss of the Circus, Stefano Domenicalicommented with optimism the post published a few days ago by Hamilton to certify his return on social networks. “From what I see in the photo he posted, seems to be totally focused on this year’s challenge which, sportingly speaking, will be very interesting. We are all eager to see how the new cars perform and we are sure they will [la nuova stagione] it will be as exciting as the last “ Domenicali commented. Mercedes will unveil the 2022 car to the public on February 18, five days before the first day of testing in Barcelona.