The Andretti case

Numerous issues have come to the center of attention during the 2024 pre-season, both with regards to the drivers' market and for some decisions taken by Liberty Media and Formula 1. Above all, the one that caused the most discussion was the decision relating to failure of the Andretti team as the eleventh team on the starting grid.

The US team, which initially obtained the green light from the FIA ​​for the project linked to its debut in the top series from 2025 or 2026, did not, however, pass the final stage of the FOM. The reason for the exclusion was mainly related to one lack of added value to Formula 1in addition to the fact that did not guarantee a certain level of competitiveness.

Domenicali's defense

A month after the 'no' to the Andretti team, the President and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali he returned to the issue again in a statement reported by racefans.net, defending the choices made: “This is a joint working point that needs to be done between the FIA ​​and the FOM regarding the different types of assessments that we need to do – has explained – as for what happened, I think the process was followed and we presented the result in the right way. For the future it is a matter of discussion, of course, with the teams, with the right commercial and technical proposals which will be discussed accordingly later this year.”

Renewal for the Concordat Pact

In addition, Domenicali added other points relating to the negotiations for the renewal of the Concordat Pactexpiring at the end of 2025: “We expect to address the issue of the Concordat renewal with the teams very, very soon – he continued – our point of view, which is fundamentally shared with the teams, is that This time it won't need any substantial changes. So we'll start very, very soon. We had the priority of finalize before the end of the season, talking about regulations and other things that needed to be resolved first. So now we're getting closer to the time when we'll start this discussion, very, very soon“.