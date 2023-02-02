In a move that has displaced several insiders, the Ford anticipated Red Bull and has already formalized its partnership with the Milton Keynes team. Tomorrow’s ceremony will therefore be announced between the world champions and the giant with stars and stripes, and it could only take place in New York. Naturally, Stefano Domenicali is watching this wedding with all the happiness in the world, who places another high-sounding name in Formula 1 after that of Audi.

“Today’s news that Ford will be arriving in Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are thrilled to see them join the other automotive partners“, these are the words of the president of Formula 1 reported by Handle. “Ford is a global brand with an incredible racing heritage and automotive, and our platform offers tremendous value with over half a billion fans worldwide. Our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for Ford’s decision“.

In addition to Audi and Ford, negotiations to bring Porsche into Formula 1 are at an advanced stage. General Motors is also waiting, which has an agreement with Andretti. But here the obstacle is more political than economic.