The No. 1 in F1 takes stock of the championship: “The Cavallino must improve on its weaknesses, only determination gets you out of difficult moments. Red Bull is strong, but will have limitations in developments due to the budget cap fine”

“Red Bull’s very important pace worries the others, but with my experience I say that we need to be very cautious. We saw it last year when after three races there was a Ferrari in great form, leading by many points, everyone said the season was over and then it turned out differently.” Stefano Domenicali thus heartened the Prancing Horse, who was burned after the first race in Bahrain dominated by Max Verstappen. To the microphones of Sport Mediasetthe president and CEO of Formula 1, took stock of the championship that began in Sakhir.

caution — After the first race, many fear domination by the world champion team, but Domenicali urges caution: "La Red Bull he has demonstrated strength on the pitch, but we mustn't forget that there are important constraints – he said – last year they had to pay a penalty linked to not respecting the cup budget, which will have an effect during the current season. And I think the first phase of the season is important to understand where this performance gap of Red Bull, which seemed quite important in the first GP, can be maintained. But the history of Formula 1 teaches us to be very cautious: the races change from Sunday to Sunday, the only variable that can exist is Verstappen which is in a very hard mode to beat."

Leclerc? He knows that these are important and determining years for him and therefore he expects the team to provide him with a car that is the best. Just as he must have the claim not to make any kind of mistake

on the ferrari — Domenicali obviously also spoke of the Ferrari: "Ferrari has always been a point of reference in Italy and God forbid but the dimension of the F1 world has changed – he said – other teams and other drivers have grown. It is clear that when we talk about Ferrari in Italy we are talking about the national team that everyone cheers on and everyone has to support but the competition is very strong. Saying `we are the…´ is no longer enough. We need to work on the weaknesses to grow without entering into our typical dimension which is that of emotion because only with determination comes out of difficult situations. Even if after just one race you don't have to be emotional, you have to stay focused and try to solve problems with your head down. Talk is zero. Also because from what I saw in the first few days of evidence, the elements to be confident in a year like this are all there".

on leclerc — Then also a few words about the disappointment of Charles Leclerc after the first GP of the season. "If frustration enters the mental dimension of a great athlete, there are other problems. I think that a great athlete, precisely in these moments, must have the personality to be a point of reference within the team. Charles knows that these are years important and decisive for him and therefore he expects the team to put at his disposal a car that is the best. Just as he must claim not to make any kind of mistake otherwise the problem becomes bigger. This must be a a very important phase for Charles' future, but he must also be very pragmatic because winning with Ferrari has a unique and extraordinary meaning, but other teams at the moment cannot give him the chance to fight for victory.Now – concludes Domenicali – there must be maximum concentration to work as a driving force within the team which is certainly going through a difficult period".

