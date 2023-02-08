From WeRaceAsOne to what appears to be able to take the form of a ‘gag‘ imposed on drivers by the FIA. The two souls of F1, the ‘commercial’ one represented by Liberty Media and the regulatory one embodied by the Federation are experiencing a moment of crisis from various points of view and the dispute over the commercial value of the Circus ‘estimated’ by the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is only the The latest chapter in a long series of issues between the FOM and the FIA.

The pilots in particular were disoriented following what was proposed by the Federation regarding a hypothetical written consent that must be requested before taking a position during a race weekend on topics of social interest. “From a personal point of view, the situation is somewhat confusing. We were very supportive of the #WeRaceAsOne campaign, now it seems the FIA ​​is trying to move away from those intentions. The pilots and the Federation must be open to dialogue, of course we must be able to speak freely to some extent. I’m sure we’ll get clarity later on what they’re trying to say in the sporting code change.” the words on the subject by the Williams driver Alexander Albon.

The CEO of FOM has also intervened on the issue in the last few hours Stefano Domenicali who wanted to reiterate a very clear concept: “F1 will never gag anyone – Domenicali’s words reported by Guardian – everyone wants to talk and take advantage of a platform like F1 to say what they want in the right way. We will not change this approach as a sport. We are talking about a regulation and the regulator is the FIA. I believe that the Federation will clarify everything in relation to the fact that there will be some places to be respected where it is not possible to do so”.

Words that suggest a more or less restrictive policy in terms of ‘activism’ on the part of the riders depending on the country hosting the Grand Prix. A year ago, for example, the race weekend in Saudi Arabia seemed in the balance since a few km from the Jeddah circuit there were missile attacks which led to long confrontations between the FIA ​​and the FOM on one side and the drivers on the other. Another situation he saw in that case the politics targeting drivers happened in Hungary where in 2021 some Hungarian politicians criticized the activism of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton ‘against’ the Hungarian government headed by Viktor Orban.