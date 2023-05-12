The new format

On the weekend of Azerbaijan Grand Prix one has been witnessed format revolution in Formula 1, exclusively for events involving Sprint races. Unlike last year, the new program provides for the cancellation of FP2 and the replacement of the latter with the traditional qualifying which determines the starting grid for Sunday’s race. At the same time, the third free practice session was in turn replaced with a shootout qualifying, dedicated exclusively to establishing the line-up for the Sprint race.

The positive reactions

The project, made official shortly before the Baku weekend, was initially greeted with skepticism, but the feedback from most fans seems to have been positive, at least according to the words of the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali: “Of course we did it in agreement with the teams and the FIA – explained the former Ferrari Team Principal in an interview with Wall Street analysts – as you know, our idea is to ensure that during the race weekend there is always action on the track. Effectively, the result of this year’s premiere was very encouraging, and all our partners, promoters, media partners and also the teams are very satisfied. Obviously there is something we still have to perfect, to understand if we can do even better at the end of the summer, but in general the first weekend of the sprint format was fantastic. As always – he added – when you want to do something different in a very standardized ecosystem, the reaction of mainstream fans is one to expect in the long run. With the new fans we have seen a very positive reaction, and the promoters have been pushing for it”.

The number of sprint weekends

Domenicali then reiterated the question concerning the number of sprint races on the calendar which, in the future, will not be present on every weekend, contrary to what is happening this year in MotoGP: “We don’t want all races to be held in the sprint format in the future – he specified – we want to keep a limited number, maybe a third of the calendar, and create something special regarding the competition that can give sporting value with trophies and of course commercial opportunities to these things. I think this is the right path to follow.”

To move with the times

Finally, the fact remains that the President and CEO of Formula 1 still wants to follow the examples of other sports, which have opted for a change of rules to keep up with the times: “I see a big trend today in all sports to not be stable, shall we say, a do not remain consistent with the old regulation – he has declared – we’re following what baseball and the NBA did. This means that all professional sports must listen to the requests and new inputs that fans, promoters and partners are asking for in order to have more enthusiasm around the game”.