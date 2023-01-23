2022 will forever remain the year of double hat-trick at Ducati, with the simultaneous conquest of the Rider, Manufacturer and Team world titles in both MotoGP and Superbike. Also for this reason the two riders who with the red Borgo Panigale crowned world champions, I’m sorry Bagnaia And Alvaro Bautistawanted to celebrate their triumph by replacing their traditional race number with the table #1. A further way to underline the supremacy of the Ducati over the competition. In the world of sport, however, each new season forces everyone to start from scratch and the successes celebrated up to a moment before must be forgotten.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, leveraged precisely this on the occasion of the double presentation organized by the Borgo Panigale house in the splendid location of Madonna di Campiglio. For the first time both teams, that of the prototypes and that of the production derivatives, have unveiled themselves to the public together, highlighting even more how much the Ducati family is one in this moment. “Today we are living another memorable moment for Ducati – recalled Domenicali himself, presenting the eagerly awaited unveiling of the two models that will hit the track in 2023 – for the first time in the company’s history let’s present together the official teams involved in the MotoGP and WorldSBK championshipsthe Ducati Lenovo Team and the Aruba.it – Racing Ducati Team“.

The red CEO inevitably dwelled on his recent triumphs, however reiterating how the important thing now is to know how to reconfirm: “Starting all over again together is a splendid way to celebrate the value and skills of the best Ducati Corse team ever, which with its daily work has taken us to the top of the world. After the incredible successes of the past sports season, the challenge of reconfirmation fascinates us a lot and I’m glad it starts from a location like Madonna di Campiglio, the perfect expression of ‘Made in Italy’ of which we are proud ambassadors. Ducati is a brand characterized by style, performance and technology, in which the passion for racing is a central element. Working while having fun is part of our creed: it gives added value to what we do and allows us to commit ourselves even more by managing fatigue better. The beauty and opportunities of the mountains that welcome us are the perfect opportunity to combine the commitments of the presentation event with moments of pure leisure, to give us the right energy in view of the start of the season”concluded Domenicali.