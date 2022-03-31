The third race in the United States has become a reality. In 2023, in addition to the Miami and Austin Grand Prix, the Circus will also race in the evocative setting of Las Vegas, already touched in 1981 and 1982, when the last race in the calendar was decisive for the assignment of world titles. Its positioning in the already crowded Formula 1 program is not yet clear, but it seems likely that the event will take place in November, in the final part of the championship. F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said he was enthusiastic about the announcement of this GP. In fact, for several years now, the category, under the pressure of the ownership of Liberty Media, has been watching the US market with enormous attention.

“This is an incredible time for Formula 1 – said the Italian manager on the sidelines of the announcement, speaking with the official website of the Circus – which demonstrates the enormous appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the United States. Las Vegas is a destination known the world over for fun, hospitality, excitement and, of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to compete than in the entertainment capital of the world. We can’t wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this event, in particular Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill of the LVCVA and our local partners “Domenicali concluded.