The meeting between the two new ‘masters’ of world motorsport took place today in London: Stefano Domenicali And Ben Sulayem they met in the British capital to discuss the future of Formula 1 and beyond. This is the first significant meeting between the two figures who in the last 12 months have respectively taken over control of F1 and FIA. Domenicali took office last year, replacing Chase Carey as CEO of the Circus, while Ben Sulayem was elected number one in the Federation just a few weeks ago, succeeding Jean Todt after 12 years of ‘rule’ of the French manager.

The awaited chat took place in the F1 headquarters, at number 2 of St James’s Market. The meeting was followed by a meager communiqué, published by the official channels of the Circus. “I was delighted to welcome the new president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, to F1 headquarters in London today. We are both focused on advancing the sport and continuing the positive momentum that exists in F1 ″, the brief comment made by Domenicali. It is easy to imagine that some have been talked about outstanding issues for the 2022 season of Formula 1, starting from the number of Sprint Races to be run and from any budget adjustment cap.

More than possible, then, that among the arguments passed on the table there was also the controversial final of the Abu Dhabi GP, on which the Federation has opened an investigation whose definitive results should be released in mid-March, just before the start of the new season. Meanwhile, tomorrow is expected meeting of the Sporting Advisory Committee, which will also discuss the use made of the Safety Car in that race. A discussion with all F1 drivers will also soon open on the subject. Including – presumably – Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has been silent for over a month now after the controversial events of Yas Marina that cost him his eighth world title.

