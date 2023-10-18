In 1991 he joined Ducati as a graduate, in 1991 he was hired, in 1999 he personally went to the notary for the articles of association of Ducati Corse. In 2003 the first race (and the first victory) in MotoGP. Twenty years ago. Claudio Domenicali, CEO, celebrates the round anniversary with the fourth Constructors’ World Championship in a row and a “fratricidal fight”, as defined by his boss on the track, Gigi Dall’Igna, to assign a practically certain drivers’ title.