More than 94,000 people paraded during the three days of World Ducati Week, which had a record turnout for its 12th edition. Ducatisti and enthusiasts from all over the world of two wheels filled the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, arriving from every continent (86 nations represented) to share three days of celebration and fun, according to the Bologna brand.

The 2024 edition of WDW was full of events and novelties, such as the presentation of the new S version of the Panigale V4, with which the highly anticipated “Lenovo Race of Champions” was contested, with 15 bikes on the track and with special liveries, replicas of the bikes that race in the world championship. Saturday’s race inflamed the fans, reaching its highest point when the reigning MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia triumphed ahead of Andrea Iannone (Friday’s poleman) and Marc Marquez, the new star of Ducati.

Claudio Domenicali and Pecco Bagnaia Photo by: Ducati

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, congratulated the event for its success: “World Ducati Week is the event that best embodies our brand’s mission to offer memorable experiences to our enthusiasts, created around special bikes that are a magical combination of technology and beauty in the purest Italian style. The numbers for this edition are extraordinary and are proof that the love for Ducati in the world has never been so strong”.

Domenicali thanked all those who made this event possible and also the brand’s riders “who gave us a unique show in the world like the Lenovo Race of Champions. The performance achieved by the new Panigale V4S is truly incredible: the fastest lap of the qualifying session was just 3.2 seconds from the MotoGP track record, which belongs to Pecco Bagnaia in 1’31″8”, he recalled with pride.

Los Fans de Ducati during WDW 2024 Photo by: Ducati

Aware of the debate over the difference between the Ducati GP24 used by Bagnaia and the GP23 used by Marc Marquez, the boss of the Bologna brand defined the Piedmontese as the best: “Equally incredible was the determination with which Pecco once again demonstrated that he was the best, in a race where everyone had exactly the same bike”.

Record audience at MotoGP level

According to Ducati, the numerous fans present at Misano to watch the Lenovo Race of Champions were joined by 687,000 viewers who tuned in from home to follow the live broadcast on the Ducati YouTube channel and the MotoGP Facebook page. They were joined by twelve international television and streaming services, including Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tvwho broadcast the race within their programming, making the Lenovo Race of Champions a global event on the same audience level as MotoGP itself.