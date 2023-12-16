Shared telemetry, a great strength of Ducati

Eight bikes on the track with telemetry open to technicians and riders: so the Ducati – in addition to the technical 'genius' that is released in Borgo Panigale – it has taken the scepter of MotoGP for two consecutive seasons with the prospect of remaining at the top for a long time to come. In fact, all riders dream of getting on a Desmosedici in order to aspire to win and Marc Marquez is an example of this. The eight-time world champion, in fact, has decided to leave his status as an official Honda HRC rider to 'settle' for a customer Ducati in Gresini in 2024, a bike with which Marc Marquez believes he can cradle world championship ambitions.

The best manufacturer – Ducati – will therefore also have the one who in all respects is considered the best rider on the starting grid (Marc Marquez), an excellence that adds to the three-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia and other world champions in the preparatory classes such as Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez.

An impressive squad that will also be able to 'study' themselves during the race weekends to progress from session to session as Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali also underlined: “Data sharing between everyone is our method – the words of Domenicali to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP on the occasion of the final celebrations in Borgo Panigale for a 2023 as sensational as 2022 – helps pilots grow, Bagnaia himself has already studied how Marc Marquez rides and before getting on the bike in the tests Marc Marquez looked at the data to see how Bagnaia enters the corners. Thus the Ducati platoon becomes stronger.”

“No manufacturer has managed to repeat the successes in both MotoGP and Superbike for two consecutive years and this is a source of great pride for us – he added – now we enjoy it. Ducati is a company a few kilometers from Bologna where girls and boys who in most cases graduate from Italian universities work and I think we should all be proud: it is the victory of a system, of a country. Which we are very proud to represent. I started at Ducati a long time ago, in 1991. We are a very small company, it was unthinkable to reach the level of the Japanese. And instead, not only did we get there, but today they are chasing us and this is a wonderful feeling.”